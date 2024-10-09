Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.67. 48,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 190,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $725.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 68.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO Edward H. Mckay purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,656.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,656.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $97,110.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,126.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,745. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Articles

