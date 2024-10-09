Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Shares Up 4.9% – Still a Buy?

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Get Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development alerts:

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.