Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Mistras Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mistras Group in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mistras Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $343.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $189.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Mistras Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mistras Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mistras Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $68,259.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,552.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 6,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $68,259.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,552.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $138,403.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,249.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,644 shares of company stock valued at $478,923 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Further Reading

