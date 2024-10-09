Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.48. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 232,782 shares.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Sigma Lithium had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 56,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 18.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 174,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 179,355 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.