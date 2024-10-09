Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.69 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 74,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 55,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Sika Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

