Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Peter Lekich Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Lekich sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total transaction of C$11,035.20.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE SVM opened at C$6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$6.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$98.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

