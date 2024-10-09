Simon’s Cat Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.60 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $158.01 million and $61.60 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat’s launch date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,234,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,234,824 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Buying and Selling Simon’s Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,245,500.035 with 6,749,955,245,500.035 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00002619 USD and is down -13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $60,151,396.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

