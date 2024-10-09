Sinecera Capital LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sinecera Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 1.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 71.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $691,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 543,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,223. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

