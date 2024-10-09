SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $753.03 million and approximately $44,924.99 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014564 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.78 or 1.00020335 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61604045 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $39,217.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

