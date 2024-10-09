Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.15. 14,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 528,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($996.20) by $992.59. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 275.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 959,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 4.23% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

