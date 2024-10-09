Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 167465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.50 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

