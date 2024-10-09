SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 103,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 574,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
SiriusPoint Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.