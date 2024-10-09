SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 103,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 574,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 28.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 66,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 203,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

