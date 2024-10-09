SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. Truist Financial upped their target price on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $17.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after purchasing an additional 608,996 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

