Sivota (LON:SIV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 1409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Sivota Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £944,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -18.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.21.

Sivota Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.