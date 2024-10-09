Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.2 %

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $94.59. 400,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,971. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $287,860.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,871.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $287,860.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,871.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 497,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,951,000 after acquiring an additional 63,578 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

