SL Advisors LLC Buys 765 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up about 1.4% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,435,000 after buying an additional 353,324 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,545,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,013 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,571,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 186,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

