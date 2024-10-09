SL Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 6.3% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after acquiring an additional 252,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 271,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,720,000 after purchasing an additional 360,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $159.72.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,969.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $124,896.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531,882.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

