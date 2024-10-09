SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.83.

SRU.UN traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$25.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,193. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.25. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

