SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.83.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
