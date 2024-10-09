Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) versus Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Financial Survey

Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Enertech and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A Peraso -119.82% -242.83% -129.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Enertech and Peraso”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peraso $13.37 million 0.34 -$16.80 million ($21.15) -0.08

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Solar Enertech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peraso.

77.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Enertech has a beta of 54.74, suggesting that its stock price is 5,374% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solar Enertech and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso 0 0 2 0 3.00

Peraso has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 130.65%.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company’s solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

