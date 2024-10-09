SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $89,914.91

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. SOLVE has a market cap of $6.15 million and $89,914.91 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000710 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

