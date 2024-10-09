SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $96,583.40 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000700 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

