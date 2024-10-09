Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Get Solventum alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SOLV

Solventum Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $67.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99. Solventum has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.