Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

View Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Group Stock Down 80.0 %

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $76.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 1,984,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,053. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after acquiring an additional 838,543 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after acquiring an additional 774,502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,106,000 after acquiring an additional 341,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $18,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.