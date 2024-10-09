South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of SOBO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. 3,025,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,450. South Bow has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

