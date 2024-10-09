South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
South Bow Price Performance
Shares of SOBO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. 3,025,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,450. South Bow has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $24.89.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.