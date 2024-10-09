Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,203 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

