Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,314 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 81,387 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.