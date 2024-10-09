Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890,264 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,756,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,848,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

