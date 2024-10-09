Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.45 and a fifty-two week high of $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

