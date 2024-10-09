Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

