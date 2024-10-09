Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,767 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 474,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 167,194 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,703,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.