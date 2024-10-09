Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,843 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 110,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.