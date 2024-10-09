Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $591.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.95. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

