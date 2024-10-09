Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $322.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.36. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.