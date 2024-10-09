Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $420.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.07. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $426.20.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

