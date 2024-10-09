Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $932,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

