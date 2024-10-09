Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.28 and its 200 day moving average is $247.71. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $264.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

