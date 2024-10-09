Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.