Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,039,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 213,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

