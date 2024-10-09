Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in RTX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

