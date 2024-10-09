Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,633 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 391.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,513 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 239,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 73,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.89 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.