Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 4.3 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2302 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

