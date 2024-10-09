Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,268 Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $11,249,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after buying an additional 217,384 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 201,709 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $6,827,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth $5,237,000.

IUS opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $579.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

