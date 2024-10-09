Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

