Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 112,080 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

