Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 340,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,489,000.

IUSG stock opened at $132.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

