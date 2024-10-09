Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,088.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after buying an additional 1,087,008 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after purchasing an additional 705,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,258.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 501,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 494,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 474,372 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

