Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.12% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSMV. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 405,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Don’t Sleep on Skye Bioscience—This Weight Loss Drug Could Soar
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.