SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 158,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 109,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Get SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF alerts:

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.