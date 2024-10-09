SPACE ID Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $263.44 million and $8.39 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00254977 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,805,028 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 747,805,027.5688851 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.36095356 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $8,406,819.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

