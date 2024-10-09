SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $420.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $426.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.